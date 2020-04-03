The Lafayette Parish School System will remain closed at least through April 30 after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended statewide restrictions on schools, businesses and general movement to curtail continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
The district’s original plan to return to classes April 20 was scrapped after Edwards signed an extension to the state’s stay-at-home order Thursday. The order, originally slated to expire April 13, will now run through April 30. All non-essential businesses will remain closed and residents are asked to remain home except for necessary outings including groceries, medical care and exercise.
Edwards said he was also extending restrictions on K-12 school openings until at least the end of April. Edwards said the closures and other restrictions could last into May if the state doesn’t make headway slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to avoid overwhelming health care systems.
A decision on whether students will return to school when restrictions are lifted April 30 was not announced in a Friday statement.
“Although nothing will match the support and services we provide when our doors are open, we continue to work to find ways to support students and families during these challenging times,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in the statement.
The Lafayette Parish School System opted not to pursue formal distance learning after it was determined not all students had access to reliable internet or computers at home. The district wanted to avoid widening achievement gaps and excluding a population of students from instruction, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said.
The district will continue to forego formal distance learning, the Friday announcement said.
Instead of having graded assignments, teachers and district administrators have provided supplemental learning activities and materials to keep students engaged and prevent regression. The district recently created an e-Learn page with model lessons in math, English language arts and reading, science and social studies for each grade level.
A new lesson will be released each week, the district website said.
Meals are also available during the closure. The school system is transitioning from a grab-and-go system at select district schools to a home delivery system through the Meals-To-You program, a partnership between LPSS, the Louisiana Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
The grab-and-go meals program will end April 9, the district statement said.