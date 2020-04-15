Ema's Cafe is offering free meals to anyone in need during the coronavirus shutdown.
After closing for three weeks, Ema's reopened this week to serve complimentary plate lunches and family-sized meals to health care workers, essential employees, those who are unemployed or underemployed and anyone else in need.
Those who are able to purchase a meal can pay $5 for a plate or $20 for a family meal for four to help support the effort.
Ema Haq, who owns the cafe and a sister business next door called Bailey's Restaurant, has long been known for his generosity in the community. He offers free meals to those in need on Thanksgiving each year and regularly donates food and event space to nonprofits.
But on March 23, a week after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered restaurant dining rooms to close to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Haq decided to temporarily close his restaurants. Takeaway and delivery orders weren't bringing in enough money to break even.
Haq said he struggled afterward, knowing his two dozen employees were out of work and thousands in the community struggling to make ends meet during the public health crisis.
"We're going to lose money no matter what," Haq said. "This is something that makes me feel a little bit better. I was getting so depressed. I needed to do something."
Haq has brought back some of his staff, and they are preparing and serving between 100 to 200 meals each day. He plans to continue offering free meals for the next two weeks or longer if he has the financial means and community demand remains high.
Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Ema's Cafe, 5520 Johnston St. Call 337-988-6464 for more information.