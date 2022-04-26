Almost two years into his leadership at South Louisiana Community College, Vincent G. June will be inaugurated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. He is SLCC’s sixth chancellor.
Wednesday’s inauguration will conclude a week of events leading up to a 90-minute formal ceremony featuring state and local leaders as well as June’s family and friends. The formal investiture was delayed for more than a year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
June became interim chancellor on May 30, 2020, after former Chancellor Natalie Harder became president of Coker University in South Carolina. He was named to the permanent position in December 2020.
The Wednesday event will include greetings from SLCC staff and leaders; Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory; Stacey B. Grow of the LHC Group, which is the Platinum Sponsor of the Inauguration Week, and One Acadiana leader Troy Wayman; and comments from Kim Hunter Reed, commissioner of Higher Education and Linda Thomas Worthy, who will represent the alumni of Washington State University, where June earned his doctorate.
Willie Smith, former SLCC vice chancellor and now chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, will introduce the keynote speaker, Anthony Pinder, vice provost for internationalization and equity at Emerson College in Boston.
Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, will preside over the investiture of office. Bently Senegal, director of community services at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, will be the master of ceremonies.
Parking is available in the Cajundome lot. The public is invited, although seating is limited.
June joined SLCC in 2016 and served as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs before his elevation to interim chancellor and then chancellor. His higher education career has spanned more than 25 years, including 17 years as the chief student affairs-enrollment officer at three major institutions: Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida A&M University and Georgia Perimeter College (now Georgia State University-Perimeter College).
June was a 2014-2015 ACE Fellow with the American Council on Education, where he spent the fellowship year at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio. He earned his bachelor’s in business and economics from Florida A&M University and a master’s in business administration and a doctorate in educational leadership and student affairs from Washington State University.