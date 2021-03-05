If transition from Phase 2 to Phase 3 changes anything at college campuses in Lafayette, it won’t be much: a few more seats at sporting events, some extra guests at graduation, a few more staff days in the office.
That seemed to be the consensus opinion at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and at South Louisiana Community College in the wake of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement that the state would move to what seems to be the loosest COVID-19 restrictions yet during the pandemic.
In Phase 3, masks are still required, most businesses can operate at 75 percent occupancy, there are no limits at church services and bars can operate at 25 percent capacity, some higher. Conventions, conferences and indoor sporting events can entertain 50 percent capacity with social distancing.
DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management at UL, said plans there are similar to last fall’s for spring graduation, with outdoor graduations involving sites such as Cajun Field and Russo Park. Relaxed standards mean graduates can have a few additional tickets for friends and family.
“We had already planned an outdoor graduation for the spring,” he said. “Everyone loved it: Our faculty likes it, our dean and the graduates.”
Graduation falls on May 14.
Bowie said Phase 3 will permit the enrollment staff to raise capacity for freshmen and transfer student orientation, which will be held in spring and summer. He said the new number is 50 percent in sites like Angelle Hall on campus. The number of students allowed in a session may depend upon how many can enter based on social distancing mandates — 6 feet apart. Masks will still be required.
He said he hopes UL recruiters may be permitted to visit more high schools to promote enrollment at the university. Enrollment slipped under 15,000 this spring, likely a result of the pandemic.
“We’re asking people about new restrictions at high schools so we can see what we might do for recruiting events,” he said.
Academically, nothing will change on the UL Lafayette campus. Almost midway through the semester, classes will continue to be delivered by hybrid or online formats. Labs will mostly require on-campus attendance. Campus officials said they are reviewing Phase 3 elements to see how it might affect classes in summer and in the fall.
“Planning for the remainder of the spring semester is focused on the health, safety and success of every member of the UL Lafayette community,” the campus said in an issued statement.
Students lingering on campus Friday seemed to be fully cognizant of the continuing dangers that COVID-19 — and its variants — present and did not express any urgency to open up the campus.
K’ron Williams, a sophomore from Vacherie who’s studying mechanical engineering, said he follows the COVID-19 stats and is well aware what happens when people feel empowered to party: Positive tests rise.
“I thought we would have learned in a year,” he said. March marks a year since the pandemic first affected the campus schedule and restrictions were imposed.
“I don’t want to loosen things up right now,” said Jesus Mendoza, also a sophomore in mechanical engineering from LaPlace.
Layla Parbhoo, a freshman in architecture from Lafayette, said loosening up the campus under relaxed Phase 3 standards might represent “a slippery slope” that would lead to danger. She said she still sees people lax about wearing masks on campus, which makes her hesitant to see relaxed guidelines.
Alea Cocke, a junior from Gonzales studying communication, said the dorms were starting to open community rooms under Phase 3 standards, which was fine with her if everyone follows the rules.
In its brief issued statement, UL said the community rooms could open with limited occupancy; housekeeping staff will “frequently clean and sanitize rooms.”
At SLCC, spokesperson Christine Payton said the administration has “had a discussion” about what Phase 3 will mean for the community college’s eight campus. Mostly, she said, “not much will change.”
“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing for class instruction. We started the semester in virtual format until Feb. 1, then moved to hybrid and online,” she said. That’s worked well and she said the college is not inclined to change things so deep into the semester.
She said relaxed rules will mean some office staff members will come in an additional day per week. Right now, Payton said, many staff members come to the office once a week and work the rest of the days from home; the change might mean two days a week in the office, the rest at home.
“It’s safe and stable,” she said of current practices.
The Advocate reported Friday that capacity limits have risen to 50 percent — if it permits social distancing. That means a handful of additional seats to be filled in the stands and grandstands at Russo Park.
Transition to Phase 3 was based on the number of positive COVID-19 tests declining.
UL Lafayette’s COVID-19 dashboard reveals that the number of cases have declined sharply from the start of the semester. Forty-seven cases were reported during the week that ended Jan. 10. That fell to just four cases in the week ending Feb. 14. During the week ending Feb. 28, there were only eight new cases, all of them reported from off campus.