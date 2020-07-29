Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to slow down in Acadiana, as deaths continue spiking with no sign of slowing down.
The rolling weekly caseload in the seven-parish Region 4 is the lowest it has been since July 8, and it is less than it was one week ago by a significant margin. A cautionary caveat to that encouraging development is that testing is slowing down as well, but at a slightly slower pace than the case count.
The 2,078 new cases reported since July 22 is a 29% decrease over the previous seven-day period. Newly reported tests dropped 25.4% in the same periods. The proportion of cases to tests also declined slightly, but it is still very high at 11.3%
Perhaps the most hopeful news is the large drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the region. The 268 inpatients reported Wednesday was a net decrease of 17 from the previous day, and a decline of 36 since July 22 – the peak day for Region 4 hospitalizations. There was an increase of 41 inpatients during the week ending on July 22, which followed an increase of 66 the week before that.
Deaths, which naturally lag new cases and hospitalizations, are continuing a rapid ascent, with 12 more reported Wednesday. There have been 86 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the region of about 600,000 people over the last two weeks. That is a 132% increase over the 14-day death toll as of July 15.