Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to an announcement he made Monday on his Facebook page.
“I’ve had to cancel several public engagements this week and felt it better to just let people know what’s going on,” he said in the social media post. “I’m doing well, resting at home and following the advice of my physician.”
Hunter, mayor of Louisiana’s fifth-largest city, was elected to that position in 2017 after service on the Calcasieu Police Jury. Since becoming mayor, the lifelong Lake Charles resident has focused his efforts on drainage improvements; public parks; lake development; and street, sidewalk and transportation improvements.
In addition to COVID-19 this year, Hunter’s city has been beset by hurricane-related problems, including two major hurricanes — Laura in August and Delta in October. The former brought winds of 150 mph to the city; the latter dumped some 20 inches of rain in the area.
Lake Charles continues to face problems related to housing and joblessness after the hurricanes battered the city. Many of the city’s 70,000 residents have not yet returned because their homes were destroyed or heavily damaged.
City Council Vice President Rodney Geyen said he learned about the mayor’s health problem earlier Monday. He said none of the councilmembers had been in close proximity to the mayor lately and none is expected to quarantine. He said the mayor participated in a council meeting on Zoom last week.
“He will be operating from his home,” Geyen said. “He has a wonderful staff in place and we will be carrying on.”
The City Council’s next meeting is set for Wednesday, Geyen said.
Early last year, the city of Lake Charles instituted precautions to limit public appearances, practice social distancing and wear masks to ensure guidance of public health agencies and local medical experts was being followed by city personnel, an issued statement said.
“Please continue to follow the directives issued by public health and medical experts,” Hunter said. “Practice good hygiene and social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wear your mask. We will get through this together. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Last fall, Hunter was a guest speaker at the Lafayette Rotary Club, where he talked about his city’s efforts at recovery and discussed the impact the hurricanes had on the area.
“He was a real nice guy,” Rotary Club President Scott Lavergne said. “We appreciated his time, with all he had to deal with.”