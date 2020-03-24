The number of people in Louisiana who succumbed to the novel coronavirus more than doubled since Sunday, from 20 to 46 Tuesday.
Louisiana also saw another bump in the number of coronavirus cases overnight from 1,172 to 1,388, a jump of 216, according to the noon report from Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
Positive cases in Lafayette Parish totaled 12, up from nine Monday. Elsewhere in Acadiana, 12 positive coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday, including the first case in St. Martin Parish. St. Landry Parish has three positive cases, while Iberia, Evangeline, Acadia and St. Mary parishes each have two.
Louisiana reported its first case of coronavirus on March 9, with the first death reported March 14 in Orleans Parish. Acadiana's first two cases were reported March 18 in Lafayette Parish.
Nearly 1,000 people have visited a coronavirus screening and testing site at the Cajundome since it opened March 18. Four hundred forty seven of them were tested for coronavirus. There is a lag of seven days or longer for tests to be processed and positives cases reported.