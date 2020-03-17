St. Landry Parish has declared a state of emergency amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, primarily as a precautionary measure, officials say.
There were no confirmed cases of the illness in the parish by Tuesday morning, but more than 170 in the state cases in Louisiana on Wednesday. Parish President Bill Fontenot signed the declaration to allow agencies to prepare for any eventuality and to quickly deploy additional resources if and when they are needed.
He said there is no cause for panic, that the declaration should provide reassurance that “the parish government is open and working for you” and that “your safety is on all of our minds.”
The parish declaration mirrors those issued by state and federal authorities.