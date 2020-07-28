The number of new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in Acadiana was the lowest single-day tally in more than a month, and the seven-day case count across the seven-parish region continued its trend of slight decreases.
Yet the regional outlook remained murky, since the test volume reported Tuesday was also relatively low, the number of cases as a percentage of the number of tests remained high, at 11.8% -- an increase from 10.3% on July 21.
The COVID-19 hospitalization trend showed more signs of hope, with 285 inpatients recorded Tuesday representing a net decrease of two over the last week. While that means hospitalizations were essentially flat, it suggests the week-over-week increases may be calming down. There was a net increase of 36 inpatients in the previous seven-day period and 53 the week before that.
With five new deaths recorded on Tuesday, the number fatalities over two weeks remained very high by historical standards. There had been 76 deaths recorded in the last 14 days, compared with 39 in the two weeks leading up to July 14.