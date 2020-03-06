The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled its Study Abroad program in Italy for the summer 2020 semester.
This comes as UL Lafayette continues to monitor the ongoing situation concerning COVID-19, or coronavirus, the university announced in a news release Friday.
The summer Study Abroad programs in England and Costa Rica are not canceled.
Italy is reporting 197 deaths and 4,636 confirmed cases of the coronavirus today.
There have been no cases of coronavirus reported in Louisiana.
Students who were scheduled to travel to Italy as part of Study Abroad will receive full refunds. There were 42 students enrolled to travel to Italy, according to the university.
UL Lafayette personnel are working closely with the Louisiana Office of Public Health and are also monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department, the news release states.