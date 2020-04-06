Employees of locally owned restaurants and bars in downtown Lafayette who are facing financial challenges because of the coronavirus shutdown could soon see relief thanks to a 14-day digital fundraiser known as the Lost My Tips Fund.
The fundraiser, which launched Monday morning, is halfway to its $30,000 goal thanks to financial contributions from those behind the initiative.
Social Entertainment, Downtown Lafayette, Parish Brewing Company, Robbie Breaux & Team, Runaway Dish, The Law Offices of Matt & Allen and United Way of Acadiana collaborated to bring the fundraiser to life in the hopes of supporting downtown service industry workers who are facing reduced hours, wages and tips as a result of COVID-19.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on March 16 ordered bars to close completely and restaurants to limit services to delivery, drive-thru or carryout only in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Although social distancing measures like this are leading to better medical outcomes, they have been especially difficult for small businesses and those who work for them.
The fundraiser for downtown service industry workers launched just days after Social Entertainment raised nearly $34,000 through a similar initiative, the Lost My Gig Fund, which is benefiting 106 full-time, local musicians whose gigs have been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
Service industry workers in downtown Lafayette can apply for financial support by visiting the Lost My Tips Fund on Facebook.
Donations can be made to service industry workers via the Lost My Tips Fund page on Facebook or through unitedwayofacadiana.org/lostmytips.