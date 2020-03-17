The Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously approved an emergency declaration Tuesday night to grant Superintendent Irma Trosclair additional powers to address the district’s needs during the ongoing coronavirus closure, including the power to ensure meals for students and the delivery of teachers’ pay checks.

The board called a special meeting to approve the action because “the spread of the virus and its impact on the everyday lives of the School Board’s students, faculty, staff and their family members requires the School Board to take unprecedented steps to combat the spread of the virus and to serve the children of Lafayette Parish,” the declaration said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order Friday closing all K-12 public schools statewide through April 13 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a disease that has already claimed the lives of four people in Louisiana. Nearly 200 people had tested positive for the disease as of Tuesday evening, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The board’s public emergency declaration is in effect until further notice, and will allow Trosclair to enter contracts for sanitation services, equipment, supplies and other COVID-19 related needs without adhering to the standard bidding process or receiving board approval; to arrange meals for parish children; to pay school employees their regular compensation while schools are closed and adjust the school calendar.

The directive also allows the superintendent to apply for waivers to state and federal education requirements. In his executive order, Edwards waived state requirements for instructional minutes. The Louisiana Department of Education also secured waivers for teacher observations for annual reviews and is working with districts to secure federal waivers.

Board President Britt Latiolais said increasing Trosclair’s authority during the pandemic is important because it allows the superintendent to maintain the school system’s regular business without having to come to the board for “every little thing.”

Avoiding unnecessary meetings to approve COVID-19 specific actions also protects the health of the board, school system staff and others, he said.

“This is uncharted territory,” he said. “I don’t think the school system has seen anything like this. We’ve endured natural disasters, but not a pandemic where it’s hard to foresee what will be needed. By doing this, we give her the authority to move forward.”

Latiolais said he’s confident Trosclair and her team will seek necessary counsel when making decisions and will be speedy, but prudent. He said he knows “without a doubt the superintendent will keep us abreast of everything.”

Other school boards around the state are taking similar action, he said.

Lafayette Parish School System officials said in a statement Friday they were developing an academic plan for the monthlong closure and would be leveraging existing technology and online resources to provide instruction to students districtwide.

Other educational entities have also announced new resources to address students’ needs. The state Department of Education, in partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, plans to roll out distance and home learning tools for students, educators and caregivers by Wednesday, including lessons and resources for math, English/language arts, social studies, science and early childhood.

Low-income families can apply for monthly internet access for $5 or $10 through AT&T Access, Cox Connect2Compete and CenturyLink Lifeline.

Advocate staff writer Will Sentell contributed to this story.