The vibrant, immersive experience that happens during downtown Lafayette's ArtWalk each month could reach more people this weekend as coronavirus restrictions continue to inspire creative takes on community events.
Sure, the virtual version of ArtWalk will include a digital tour of the Acadiana Center for the Arts and highlight work by professional artists. But it will also decorate neighborhoods and social media feeds by encouraging artists of all ages and skill levels to share their creations with the community.
"Everybody has the ability to be creative, and it usually comes out best when you have a specific thing you're trying to do and challenges to overcome," said Sam Oliver, executive director of the AcA. "That's when you can't do it the easy way. You have to be creative. You have to come up with something new."
And this is certainly something new for the people behind ArtWalk.
Typically, people meander through downtown Lafayette's streets, businesses galleries and museums during ArtWalk on the second Saturday of each month. They'll often sip wine and catch up with friends while walking by art exhibits, live music and theatrical performances and other demonstrations. ArtWalk was canceled altogether in March because of a statewide ban on large gatherings announced one day prior.
This month's ArtWalk will take place in physical and virtual spaces across Acadiana. It will also incorporate elements of the Student Arts Expo, the annual spring festival that showcases art and performances by K-12 students at Lafayette Parish schools.
ArtWalk organizers are asking people to display art outside of their homes on Saturday so people can appreciate it from a safe distance while walking, biking or driving through their neighborhoods. They're also asking people to snap photos of art they create or come across and share them on social media using the hashtag #ArtWalkAtHome to decorate Facebook news feeds.
"It's kind of a unique chance for people to participate in ArtWalk in a way that they normally can't," said Anita Begnaud, executive director of Downtown Lafayette. "We're kind of reinventing ourselves in a way."
Begnaud and others leading downtown's revitalization are normally focused on bringing people into the city's core business and cultural district.
But in recent weeks they've had to embrace their own catchphrase — let downtown surprise you — through experimental cultural events that deliver the downtown experience to people's homes.
Downtown Alive! is no longer an outdoor concert series but is instead an intimate house show broadcast live on Facebook each Friday. The virtual events have presented challenges — most notably because they are not generating revenue through drink and merchandise sales — but they have also provided opportunities. People with mobility issues and who live out of state have been able to experience Downtown Alive!
Like everyone else, Begnaud and Oliver have wondered what elements from the new normal might stick around long after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.
"With constraints like this, you give yourself permission to try something new and fail," Oliver said. "That's when real creativity and learning happens."