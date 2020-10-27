Eunice High School will be closed temporarily because of an outbreak of COVID-19, KATC reports.

The St. Landry Parish School District learned last week that a staff member at Eunice High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Eunice High Principal Mitchell Fontenot. Since then, four additional EHS staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Fontenot said the EHS campus closed at the end of the day Monday, "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all members of the community and the school."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Staff are not allowed into the building as it goes through cleaning. All students will receive remote instruction and all EHS staff members will work virtually beginning Tuesday. In-person learning is expected to resume on Nov. 4.

Area artists to present Facebook concert to aid musician counterparts in Calcasieu A host of Louisiana artists will offer a Facebook-based, fundraising concert Saturday night to aid their fellow musicians from Lake Charles.

The only individuals who need to quarantine are those who have been personally contacted by the Louisiana Department of Health or the school nurse. Any positive COVID-19 results for students or staff should be reported to Nurse Callie Schouest at 337-457-5895 or Nurse Sylvia Brown at 337-948-3646.

Fontenot says there is no evidence that schools in the Eunice area have had an increase in positive cases, nor is there any indication that higher transmission rates in these neighborhoods are due to school buildings being open.

The Louisiana National Guard and Office of Public Health will be providing COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Eunice High School parking lot.

Read the full story.