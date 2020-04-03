More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Louisiana Friday along with 60 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, including three more deaths in Acadiana.
Figures released at noon Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals indicate the number of cases of coronavirus statewide rose by 1,147, a 12.5% increase, to 10,297.
Sixty additional Louisiana deaths were attributed Friday to COVID-19, an increase of 19%, bringing the total number of deaths to 370.
Two additional deaths were reported for Iberia Parish, bringing it to three deaths attributed to coronavirus. St. Landry Parish also had its second death from the virus.
A 15% increase in coronavirus cases was reported Friday in the seven parishes comprising DHH Region 4, including Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. That's an increase of 78 confirmed coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the total to 599.
Region 4 accounts for nearly 6% of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 3% of the state's deaths.
Lafayette Parish recorded a 12% increase of 29 cases for a total of 276 confirmed cases and two deaths since the first positive cases were reported March 18. The parish accounts for nearly 3% of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases.
Acadia Parish added 11 confirmed cases Friday, bringing it to 72 cases and one death.
Iberia Parish added two deaths, bringing it to three, along with 11 new cases for a total of 78 cases.
Evangeline Parish added two cases overnight for a total of 18 cases and no deaths.
St. Landry Parish had one additional death confirmed overnight, bringing it to two deaths, along with an additional 12 cases for a total of 68 cases of the virus.
St. Martin Parish added 11 cases, bringing it to 69, with no additional deaths. Three deaths were reported last week.
Vermilion Parish added two confirmed cases, bringing it to 18. One death was previously reported in Vermilion Parish.
Orleans Parish remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana, accounting for 34% of the state's cases and 40% of the deaths in the state.
Twenty-three additional deaths were reported in Orleans Parish overnight, bringing it to 148 lives lost because of the virus. On Friday, it reported an additional 328 positive cases for a total of 3,476.
Jefferson Parish has a total 2,495 cases and 85 deaths due to coronavirus.