Louisiana’s colleges and universities don’t foresee significant problems from a new federal restriction on international students, barring any major changes in how classes will be offered during the pandemic. But if COVID-19 cases create more widespread problems, things may change
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week announced changes in its Student and Exchange Visitor Non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 student visas. The former are visas for students studying in academic programs, the latter are visas for students in technical programs.
The changes imposed by ICE say that those students cannot remain in the country if they are taking online-only classes. But although many Louisiana colleges are handling classes online this summer, most are planning to either start with face-to-face instruction only or hybrid courses — those that offer limited in-class time with the remainder handled online. Both face-to-face instruction and hybrid courses meet the visa requirements.
“Our fall restart guidelines provide a framework for our nine institutions that allow for face-to-face instruction and they intend to provide such as long as it can be done safely,” said Cami Geisman, spokeswoman for the University of Louisiana System. “Of course online and hybrid modalities will continue as well.”
The system includes McNeese State, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Nicholls State, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State University, Louisiana Tech, Grambling State University and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
“Our international students add immeasurable value not only to our university campuses but to the communities in which they reside,” Jim Henderson, UL System president and CEO, said in an issued statement this week. “We will work closely with those students impacted by changes to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program to ensure their pursuit of a world class education at our universities continues without interruption.”
UL Lafayette enrolls 614 international students among some 19,000 students at its campus, Eric Maron, campus spokesman, said. Many of them are enrolled in engineering and computer science.
He said university officials are following the issue, especially court action that has been filed against ICE. Both Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed suit in Boston.
South Louisiana Community College, which operates nine campuses around Lafayette and Acadiana, said this week it is offering guidance to international students about the visa changes. But the campus also said it intends to offer mostly hybrid classes in the fall.
“This option will allow our international students to continue their education at SLCC,” the campus said online.
SLCC said it enrolls students from 20 countries outside the United States.
Still, an LSU graduate student from India suggested the change may create hardships.
“Simply put, as COVID-19 cases rise we must risk our lives by taking in-person classes if we want to study,” said Ankita Rathour in a letter to The Advocate. “If we opt for online classes, we risk our legal status in country. It’s a lose-lose situation.”
Students whose campuses opt for online only classes this fall may switch to other universities or colleges that offer face-to-face or hybrid class options, ICE said.
Rathour, who is pursuing a doctorate in English, said in her letter that still creates hardships.
“For many of us, transferring to another school is not that different from leaving our home country to move to USA,” she said. “We are being asked to leave behind group of friends, academic support, and relationships we have fostered for years.”
A phone call to the ICE media information number was not answered or returned Friday.