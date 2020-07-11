ACA.coronaupdate.01.060320
Elizabeth Delahoussaye, RN, left, and Rochel Glaude, LPN, work at the COVID-19 coronavirus drive-through testing site at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

With another huge daily coronavirus caseload reported Saturday, the seven-day case tallies hit record highs in all seven Acadiana parishes. It was the first time each parish comprising the state's administrative Region 4 recorded their highest weekly totals at the same time. 

Saturday was the third day in a row the region as a whole set its own weekly record, with 2700 cases recorded over seven days. That is a 21% increase over the weekly total recorded Friday. The Region 4 positive test rate over seven days is 12.2%, also an all-time high. 

Saturday was also the third day in a row that Region 4 led all nine of the state's administrative regions in the daily case count, with 474. Lafayette Parish recorded 214 cases, the most for a single day. 

With five new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, Region 4 had recorded 32 deaths over the last two weeks -- nearly double the number from the previous two-week period. Region 4 hospitalizations continued to rise, with 226 inpatients reported on Saturday. That was a 135% increase over two weeks. 

Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 over the last week:

Parish 7D case (change from 7/4) 7D %-positive (7/4) 
Acadia329 (+25%) 14.1% (10.0%)
Evangeline 106 (+121%) 8.5% (10.1%) 
Iberia 384 (+64%) 18.6% (16.2%) 
Lafayette 1,062 (+36%) 11.9% (12.8%) 
St. Landry 364 (+164%) 10.6% (8.0%) 
St. Martin 220 (+56%) 9.6% (6.6%) 
Vermilion 235 (+205%) 12.5% (7.5%) 
All  2,700 (+21%) 12.2% (10.9%) 

