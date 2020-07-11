With another huge daily coronavirus caseload reported Saturday, the seven-day case tallies hit record highs in all seven Acadiana parishes. It was the first time each parish comprising the state's administrative Region 4 recorded their highest weekly totals at the same time.
Saturday was the third day in a row the region as a whole set its own weekly record, with 2700 cases recorded over seven days. That is a 21% increase over the weekly total recorded Friday. The Region 4 positive test rate over seven days is 12.2%, also an all-time high.
Saturday was also the third day in a row that Region 4 led all nine of the state's administrative regions in the daily case count, with 474. Lafayette Parish recorded 214 cases, the most for a single day.
With five new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, Region 4 had recorded 32 deaths over the last two weeks -- nearly double the number from the previous two-week period. Region 4 hospitalizations continued to rise, with 226 inpatients reported on Saturday. That was a 135% increase over two weeks.
Here is a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 over the last week:
|Parish
|7D case (change from 7/4)
|7D %-positive (7/4)
|Acadia
|329 (+25%)
|14.1% (10.0%)
|Evangeline
|106 (+121%)
|8.5% (10.1%)
|Iberia
|384 (+64%)
|18.6% (16.2%)
|Lafayette
|1,062 (+36%)
|11.9% (12.8%)
|St. Landry
|364 (+164%)
|10.6% (8.0%)
|St. Martin
|220 (+56%)
|9.6% (6.6%)
|Vermilion
|235 (+205%)
|12.5% (7.5%)
|All
|2,700 (+21%)
|12.2% (10.9%)