Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, clarified Tuesday morning how Catholics may receive the sacrament of Holy Communion.
Meeting with a diocesan task force on the coronavirus, the bishop said his instructions for reopening the diocese’s 120 churches for Masses included this: “Holy Communion on the tongue is discontinued until health conditions improve.”
But the bishop said Tuesday on the diocese’s Facebook Page that he issued the instruction out of an “abundance of caution” for the health and safety of the diocese’s Catholics. That instruction, he said, was out of step with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ declaration that “…Every Catholic has a right to receive Holy Communion in the most reverent way they deem, in the hand or on the tongue.”
In clarifying his instructions to the diocese’s priests, he said, they cannot deny Catholics in good standing with the church from receiving communion on the tongue but added, “I appeal to your good judgement and common sense as we begin the process of opening our liturgies and serving the spiritual needs of our people.”
The USCCB’s instructions say, “Those who receive Communion may receive either in the hand or on the tongue, and the decision should be that of the individual receiving, not the person distributing Communion.”
The diocese opened up Masses on church grounds two weeks ago but said they must meet social distancing guidelines.
In response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision Monday for the state to enter Phase 1 of reopening the state after imposing strict guidelines to offset the pandemic, the bishop has said churches may reopen to Mass this weekend. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.