More than 1,000 Acadiana residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 56 have died since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Louisiana March 9.
In the seven-parish region of Acadiana identified by the Louisiana Department of Health, an additional 29 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of noon Thursday, bringing the total above 1,000 for the first time, to 1,025.
St. Landry and Acadia parishes each reported one additional death Thursday, bringing St. Landry's total fatalities to 17 and Acadia's to six. No other parishes reported additional deaths, but one that had been listed under Iberia Parish was removed, bringing its death toll to six.
Statewide, 53 additional deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 1,156. The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 581, bringing the total to 22,532.
In LDH Region 4, which includes the parishes of Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion, five fewer people were reported on ventilators Thursday and 10 fewer were in the intensive care unit. Statewide, 29 fewer people were on ventilators.
The figures suggest the rate of spread of the virus has slowed in some areas of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a press conference Thursday morning, warned COVID-19 is not going away.
"As a state, we're going to see new COVID-19 cases throughout the year," he said.
There's good news for the New Orleans area, where the virus first erupted into a hot spot. Hospitalizations and people under investigation for COVID-19, as well as ventilator use are trending down, Edwards said.
In LDH Region 1 -- Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes -- about 790 people are in hospitals with coronavirus, the governor said. Models show before Edwards' stay-at-home order, almost 3,000 would be in the hospital today, he said.
Models suggest more than 1,000 people would be on ventilators, Edwards said, instead of 156 that are on ventilators in Region 1.
"We're not transmitting COVID-19 the way that we would if these measures were not in place," Edwards said. "We're in a much better place than we literally thought was possible."
While that means the state is headed in the right direction, Edwards said not every region is doing as well. Some people are not complying with the shelter-at-home order as much as he would like. The governor implored residents to stay home, exercise social distancing and wear masks through April, when his order is set to expire.
Edwards announced Thursday the creation of an 18-person Resilient Louisiana Commission of public and private sectors experts to help assemble a game plan for re-opening businesses while protecting public health.