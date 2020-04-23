The virtual version of Festival International de Louisiane might be just the thing Acadiana needs after weeks of quarantine with little else to do other than watch the novel coronavirus claim lives and economic stability.
At its core, Lafayette's largest annual event is about reviving the community's spirits and economy during a difficult time. Festival International's inaugural event in 1987 brought hope to a struggling community in the wake of the oil bust of the ’80s.
This weekend's virtual festival will be different, for sure, but it could serve as a vibrant reminder of everything Festival International stands for.
Here's an idea of what this weekend will look like.
Virtual festival lineup
A number of bands and musicians originally scheduled to perform during the downtown event this year have recorded performances from their homes, studios and other locations during quarantine. Here's a list of whose participating:
- Ayrad
- Brother Dege
- Burke, Steve & Dolsy Riley
- Chloé Breault
- Dave Puhacz
- Delgres
- Eric Dion
- Feufollet
- Francisco, el Hombre
- Jacques Surette
- Jelly Toast
- Julian Primeaux
- Leyla McCalla
- Lone Piñon
- Major Handy
- Natu Camara
- Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
- Pierre Donoré
- Radio Radio
- RAM
- Sinkane
- Soul Creole
- Spoutnique
- Teka Biscoe
- T'Monde
Performances by the above artists will be aired on the Festival International de Louisiane Facebook page from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Festival archives lineup
As part of the virtual festival experience, you can watch highlights from previous years of Festival International. Here's the lineup from the archives:
- Angélique Kidjo
- Balkan Beat Box
- Ceux Qui Marchen Debout
- Charles Bradley
- Ginkgoa
- GuGu Drums from Shanghai
- GIVERS with special guests Tom Tom Club
- Mokoomba & Dickie Landry
- The Wailers
- Gregg Martinez
- G.G. Shinn
- T.K. Hulin
- La Cafeteras
- Lisa LeBlanc
- Marc Broussard
- MarchFourth
- Nomadic Massive
- Rachid Taha
- Red Baraat
- Roddie Romero
Performances by the above artists will be aired on the Acadiana Open Channel in the hours leading up to the virtual show each evening. Tune in to AOC from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Food and drink lineup
It's hard to imagine Festival International — or any Louisiana festival, for that matter — without the food. Here are the official food vendors offering curbside pickup and/or delivery this weekend:
- Bon Creole Seafood
- Bread & Circus Provisions
- Broaddus Burger
- Kona Ice of Carencro
- Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
- Ice Shack
- Lagneaux’s Restaurant
- Mandez’s Seafood Bar & Grill
- Norbert's Restaurant
- Patacón Latin Cuisine
- Poké Geaux
- Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn
- Poseidon’s Greek Restaurant
- Poupart Bakery
- Tanjariné Kitchen
- Daiquiris Supreme
There are a number of other restaurants downtown and across Lafayette that plan to offer Festival specials this weekend. A few of them include:
- Dwight's Restaurant
- Pop's Poboys
- Pamplona Tapas Bar
- Rêve Coffee Roasters
- Tsunami
You can also pick up Festival punch by the cup or gallon, along with Tito's lemonade and other options, at Cafe 20.3 and Legends locations throughout the Lafayette area. Bonus: You'll also get the 2020 Festival International cups with your purchase.
Lagniappe
The Festival 5K, which typically takes place downtown Saturday morning during the festival, will instead happen virtually in many places at many times this weekend.
Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Festival shirt, create their own route and listen to upbeat tracks from their favorite Festival artists during the race and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #IRunForFestival.
Registration is open for walkers, runners and bikers at festivalinternational.org/virtual5K.
Festival International's success is heavily reliant on alcohol and merchandise sales. Without a physical event, the nonprofit will struggle to stay afloat in the months or even years ahead.
Those with the financial means are encouraged to support Festival International via the Guardian Angels fund through the Community Foundation of Acadiana. You can also support the Festival through purchasing official merchandise through the organization's website.
Here are a few pro tips for making the most of this year's virtual event:
- Put on your best Fest dress and hat.
- Register for the Virtual 5K.
- Get creative and decorate your house or stoop.
- Try out a new recipe from another culture and/or grab a to go dish from one of Festival's food vendors that’ll be open.
- Shop our art market! A link to all of our Festival Marché artists’ websites will be provided on the Festival website.
- Swing by our Official Virtual Festival Cocktail Stops: multiple Legends locations + Cafe 20.3, to get your Festival punch! Free souvenir cups come with punch purchases and a portion of the proceeds will help to support Festival International.
- Pins, posters and flags will be available to purchase at these stops, or you can snag yours online. You can also get your virtual lineup shirt in the online store.
Visit festivalinternational.org for more details about artists, vendors, schedules and how to participate in the virtual event.