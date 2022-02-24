Despite a monthlong, steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases on the University of Louisiana campus, the number of positive tests there has passed the 2,000 mark since the administration began keeping track in January 2020.
On Thursday, UL’s COVID-19 Dashboard recorded 2,020 positive tests since Jan. 4, 2020. That included 11 tests during the current week: eight self-reported students, two confirmed faculty/staff and one student confirmed on campus. The new total replaced a total of 1,985 cases that had been recorded earlier in the day.
The highwater mark for the spring semester was a recorded 191 cases in the week ending Jan. 15, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus was moving quickly. That was followed with two consecutive weeks of 123 cases, according to updated dashboard numbers.
In consecutive weeks cases declined to 74, 27 and 23. The 11 cases recorded this week is for an incomplete week that will end Sunday.
Spokesperson Eric Maron said Thursday that “nothing has changed” in how campus leaders are telling faculty, staff and students to offset the threat of the coronavirus, which has been a continuing source of health concerns for more than two years.
UL Lafayette will close Friday for the Mardi Gras break; staff will return to campus Ash Wednesday, the day after Mardi Gras, and students will return Thursday.
“We’re just continuing to follow the advice of public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control,” Maron said.
That means a face-covering policy remains in effect for all indoor spaces at UL Lafayette and face masks are recommended – not mandated -- for students outdoors.
“If you are not fully vaccinated, you must wear (a face mask) in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated,” according to the COVID-19 guidelines published on the UL Lafayette website under COVID Response.
The UL Lafayette COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is open 8-6 Weekdays at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd. Students, faculty, staff and the public may use the site.
Appointments are encouraged for COVID-19 tests, but walk-ins are also accepted. You can schedule a testing appointment.