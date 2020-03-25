Figures released by state health officials at noon Wednesday show the number of confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in Louisiana and Lafayette Parish continues to rise.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported 1,795 confirmed cases in the state Wednesday, up by 407 from noon Tuesday, including an additional eight cases in Lafayette Parish, bringing the total to 20.
The first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana was reported March 9. The first death was reported March 14.
DHH reported Wednesday 65 deaths in the state attributed to coronavirus, including 37 in hard-hit Orleans Parish. Thirty-four of the deaths in Louisiana were people 70 and older. There have been no deaths in Louisiana in people 29 and younger and there are no confirmed deaths in Acadiana.
The first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lafayette Parish were reported March 18. On Tuesday, officials reported 12 in the parish.
Elsewhere in Acadiana, Jeff Davis Parish is now among 46 parishes in Louisiana with at least one positive coronavirus case. In addition to the single Jeff Davis case, the number of confirmed cases in St. Mary Parish jumped from two on Tuesday to five Wednesday.
St. Landry and Acadia parishes added one positive case each with Wednesday's report. Evangeline Parish remained at two cases and St. Martin Parish at one case. One case credited in Iberia Parish was removed, leaving it with two positive cases.
Statewide, nine people 18 years old and younger have been diagnosed with coronavirus, while 151 people ages 18-29 have been diagnosed and 256 people ages 30-39 have tested positive.
By far the most cases of coronavirus in Louisiana have been found in people 40 and older, including 362 cases in people 40-49, 362 in people 50-59, 329 in people 60-69, and 323 in those 70 and older.