There were a total of 23,928 known cases of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana as of Sunday, with 1,110 of those being in the Acadiana area.
A total of 1,296 people have now lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state, with 65 of those being in the Acadiana region.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 348 new confirmed cases of the virus in an update noon Sunday, about a 1.5% increase since the Saturday update.
The Department of Health reported 29 more deaths in the same time frame, about a 2.3% increase over Saturday.
Of the state's new cases, 17 were reported in the Acadiana area, as defined by the Department of Health's Region 4 of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. That's roughly a 1.6% increase over Saturday's numbers.
No additional deaths were reported in those seven parishes.
Lafayette Parish continues to have more known COVID-19 cases than any other parish in the Acadiana area, with a total of 419 reported as of Sunday. St. Landry Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths in the area, with a total of 20 reported as of Sunday.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish:
- Lafayette Parish: 419 cases, 17 deaths
- St. Landry Parish: 134 cases, 20 deaths
- St. Martin Parish: 190 cases, 12 deaths
- Iberia Parish: 184 cases, 8 deaths
- Acadia Parish: 110 cases, 7 deaths
- Vermilion Parish: 30 cases, 1 death
- Evangeline Parish: 43 cases, no deaths
As of the Department of Health's update at noon Sunday, 349 of Louisiana's 1,748 hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
There were 3,329 new commercial tests and 176 state tests processed between the Saturday and Sunday updates. All 64 parishes in the state have reported COVID-19 cases.
Louisiana's first case was reported March 9, and the first cases were reported in Acadiana on March 18.
See our coronavirus tracking map here.