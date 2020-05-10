Administrators at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy are charging ahead with plans to open a high school branch in August, undeterred by uncertainty surrounding the structure of the new school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The charter school group in Youngsville broke ground on an $8.7 million addition in January. The 40,000-square-foot building, the first phase of an eventual sixth-through-12th-grade campus, will have 14 classrooms, a multipurpose space, office spaces and a small gym and recreational space, Joshua Levine, Charter Schools USA facilities support regional manager, said in January.
The school will later add a 600-seat high school building. The charter program will launch its high school with a ninth-grade class in August, which will be housed in the new building while the high school quarters are under construction.
Lyndelle Theriot, principal for the upper school, said despite the novel coronavirus disruptions, the team is on track to open in August. Administrators and teachers have shifted meetings to teleconferencing platforms like Zoom, and Theriot is completing the final round of faculty hires using the platform this week, she said.
They similarly used the platform and Google Classroom to fit incoming freshmen with their class schedules after in-person parent meetings were canceled because of the pandemic.
Theriot, a former high school principal from Vermilion Parish, said she and the other team members aren’t letting the virus stop them from developing a positive academic and social environment for the incoming freshmen. The principal is building out the school’s policies and adapting best practices from the K-8 program for a high school environment, she said.
The school leader said she’s focused on building a strong foundation of elective courses and extracurriculars and the rest will be built out over time. Theriot said she’s passionate about ensuring a positive school culture from the outset.
“I want us to have an environment for these students where they can grow and be nurtured. We have to help these kids learn to be adults. In order to do that, you’re going to make mistakes and you need an environment that allows you to learn from your mistakes… so that kids will take risks and have confidence enough to try new things and figure things out for themselves,” the principal said.
Theriot, whose selection was announced in January, was on campus for a month to six weeks when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced schools to physically close. The school leader said she’s hopeful schools will reopen in the fall.
“I think it would be really hard to start a new school when you can’t see everybody face to face, but if that’s what we have to do that’s what we’ll do and we’ll make the best of it,” she said.
Theriot is preparing for a virtual launch if public health necessitates a distanced fall semester.
The K-8 classes have continued distance lessons virtually this semester and they’re tracking best practices to utilize in the high school. Administrators are also offering professional development opportunities on topics like classroom management in a virtual setting, platforms to keep students engaged online and assessing students’ knowledge gaps to prepare, she said.
The high school will operate on a one-to-one plan like the K-8 campus, with each student provided with a Chromebook for assignments, and administrators will assess each child’s home internet access and make arrangements on a case-by-case basis, Theriot said.
No matter the level of preparation, there are some struggles educators at all institutions will face in the fall for the first time. Adapting to virtual learning with a new group of students is one example, she said.
“Right now, the teachers know their kids. They know who to watch for, they know which ones are going to struggle before they even start a lesson. But if you’re starting out brand new and you’re trying to learn your students -- that’s a really hard way to learn students,” Theriot said.
Lafayette Charter Foundation President Mary Louella Riggs-Cook said she’s most concerned about meeting the students’ emotional and social needs through prolonged virtual learning. Some connections can’t be replicated online, she said. Ensuring emotional support is a conversation among the group and Riggs-Cook said she’s confident Theriot and her team will find a way to meet students’ needs.
The team has given Theriot autonomy in planning the high school program but continues to approve decisions and consult with Charter Schools USA, their management company, to ensure all decisions meet state and federal requirements. Like Theriot, the board has continued to chug along during the pandemic, Riggs-Cook said.
The charter school’s governing board meets virtually each month to review budget documents, approve school proposals and consult with Charter Schools USA State Superintendent Lonnie Luce. They also receive weekly reports on the phase one construction, she said.
Riggs-Cook said she’s confident when the high school opens in the fall it’ll exceed expectations.
“We will continue a superior level of education so our kids can continue to compete, continue to become true leaders and add to the essence of life of people before them and who will come behind them,” Riggs-Cook said.