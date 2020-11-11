Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon announced Wednesday that he would be self-quarantining after a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
McLendon shared the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.
He said he has taken all necessary steps to protect those he works with and those closest to him.
"I want to take a moment and say publicly how proud I am of our commanding officers and our officers in the field," McLendon wrote. "They have not missed a beat. Throughout all of these trying times, and with my current condition, they have been hard at work bravely fighting to see that the streets of our city are safe...
"Opelousas is in excellent hands."