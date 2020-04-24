St. Landry Parish recorded another three deaths Friday from coronavirus, bringing it to 34, double the number of deaths in the more heavily populated Lafayette Parish.
For the first time, the Louisiana Department of Health on Friday reported 14,927 people in Louisiana are "presumed recovered" from the virus as of Wednesday. They did not provide a breakdown by region or parish.
Generally, the news from the state health department's Friday report on COVID-19 was positive. The seven-parish Acadiana region 4 defined by the Louisiana Department of Health as Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, experienced an additional 33 confirmed cases and an additional five deaths. Three of the deaths were in St. Landry Parish, one each were in Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
At least 25 of the 34 dead in St. Landry Parish were nursing home residents, Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional director with the state health department said Tuesday. She would not name the nursing home. This week alone, the health department deaths due to COVID-19 in the parish.
Lafayette Parish, for a seventh consecutive day, did not report losing any more lives to the virus, holding at 17 since April 17. The parish had only one additional case reported Friday for a total of 440.
With the spread of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish appearing to plateau over the past week or so, Mayor-President Josh Guillory a week ago allowed the reopening of businesses not explicitly prohibited from opening under Gov. John Bel Edwards's executive orders.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard on Friday allowed some businesses to open with only essential employees, minimal contact with the public, required social distancing and voluntary use of masks.
Statewide, the health department reported Friday an additional 61 deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 1,601 people lost since the first death was reported March 14. The department also reported 59 presumed cases of the virus. Statewide, another 401 confirmed cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total to 26,140.
In the seven-parish Acadiana region, three fewer people were on respirators and five fewer were reported in intensive care, the third consecutive day those numbers have dropped.
Totals for the seven LDH region 4 parishes include:
Lafayette: 440 cases, up one; 17 deaths, no change
Iberia; 231 cases, up three; 13 deaths, up one
St. Martin: 218 cases, up eight; 14 deaths, up one
St. Landry: 157 cases, up three; 34 deaths, up three
Acadia: 129 cases, up 12; seven deaths, no change
Evangeline: 44 cases, no change; no deaths
Vermilion: 33 cases, up six; one death