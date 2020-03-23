ACA.lafstateupdate.01.032420

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana increased over the past 24 hours from 837 to 1,172 with 14 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 34.

In Lafayette, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals as of noon Monday is reporting nine coronavirus cases, up from six Sunday.

Elsewhere in Acadiana, 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, including three each in Iberia and St. Landry parishes, two in Evangeline Parish, and one each in Acadia and St. Mary parishes.

There have been no deaths in Acadiana.

Louisiana reported its first case of coronavirus on March 9, with the first death reported March 14 in Orleans Parish. Acadiana's first two cases were reported March 18 in Lafayette Parish.

Some of the rise in cases is because Louisiana in the past week ramped up testing as more test kits became available.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, which had been updating the number of COVID-19 cases twice a day, starting today will only release them once a day, at noon.

