Lafayette City Hall and city halls across the parish will open for business May 20 under the restrictions outlined by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said during a press briefing Monday.
The restrictions include only using up to 25% of the building's capacity at one time, counting employees and visitors; requiring employees to wear masks if they deal with the public; and staying at least six feet apart.
Edwards announced Monday afternoon that Louisiana would enter the first phase of a reopening plan Friday, ending a stay-at-home order that's been in place since mid March and allowing many businesses, including hair and nail salons, bars with health department permits and tables, gyms and fitness centers, all with added restrictions.
Guillory asked residents to continue social distancing measures and to wash their hands.
"Now's not the time to be complacent. Now's the time to be more vigilant," Guillory said. "The frontline defense is personal responsibility."
The state health department's region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, is in better shape regarding COVID-19 than it was in late April, Guillory said, when Edwards identified it as one of three regions of the state not meeting federal guidelines for reducing the number of new cases. As a result, Edwards extended the stay-at-home order and business closure order until May 15.
On Monday, Edwards did not single the region out as non-compliant. That's good news, Guillory said. Overall, the area is doing better even though there remain contagion hot spots in some parishes, especially in nursing homes, he said.
Statewide, 883 residents of nursing homes and other adult residential facilities have died from COVID-19, the state health department reported Monday, an increase of 99 since Wednesday. The state does not release data on individual nursing homes or by parish.
The Acadiana Advocate reported Saturday about clusters in nursing homes in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Landry parishes.
"This is a critical time in our response to the COVID-19 public health emergency," Guillory said. "We’ve all been cooped up and we want it to be over."
He warned, though, that complacency could be a resurgence of the virus, like occurred in Germany, where they had to enact new restrictions.
"We don’t want that happen here," Guillory said. "We continue to literally hold our destiny in our own hands."