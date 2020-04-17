The rate of increase in coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Louisiana and Acadiana was low Friday.
Across the state Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 586 new cases of COVID-19, a 3% increase over Thursday, for a total of 23,118 cases in the state.
Fifty-seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in Louisiana Friday, up 5% from Thursday. Since March 14, when the first death was reported in Louisiana, 1,213 people have died in connection with the virus.
In the seven-parish Acadiana area, the number of cases of COVID-19 reported Friday was up by 29, a 3% one-day increase, for a total of 1,054 cases. Four more deaths were reported in the region Friday, two in Iberia Parish and one each in Lafayette and St. Landry parishes, for a total of 60 fatalities.
Lafayette Parish leads the area in the number of cases, with 396, reporting nine more on Friday. St. Landry Parish has lost the most people to COVID-19 at 18, followed by Lafayette Parish at 17.
Statewide on Friday 33 fewer people were on ventilators in connection with the virus compared to Thursday. In the seven-parish Acadiana region five fewer patients were on ventilators but three additional people were reported hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.