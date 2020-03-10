The Lafayette Parish School System has canceled a Lafayette High band trip out of concerns surrounding possible spread of the coronavirus.
The school system announced Tuesday it was canceling the Lafayette High symphonic winds and percussion ensemble’s trip to the 2020 Music For All National Concert Band Festival and Sandy Feldstein National Percussion Festival. The festival runs Thursday through Saturday in Indianapolis, a district statement said.
Instead, the ensembles will showcase their planned performances on Saturday at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. The concert is free to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a performance from the percussion ensemble, followed by the symphonic winds.
The concert will include selections from John Philip Sousa, Claude Debussy and Martin Ellerby, among others, according to a flier posted in the Lafayette High School Mighty Lion Band Facebook page.
The district’s statement said upcoming planned trips for other schools are being reviewed and decisions about cancellations will be made on a case-by-case basis.
The Music For All National Festival began in 1992 and “is a national showcase of the finest instrumental scholastic music” which includes five festival categories. Around 2,800 musicians and educators attended the national festival in 2019, according to the 2019 festival program.
Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair said interaction with so many students from different states poses an additional health risk and raises the risk that Lafayette students could possibly bring back the virus and infect other community members with health concerns.
“I want students to enjoy as many opportunities as possible. However, I also take very seriously the responsibility of making decisions that impact the overall well-being of all students and employees. We know we can’t prevent the spread of coronavirus but feel strongly that we should do our part to help minimize the impact to students, staff, families, schools and our community,” Trosclair said.
The interim superintendent said the decision was also influenced by the closure of Avon Community School Corporation’s dozen schools about 13 miles from the band event. A statement on the Avon Community School’s website said the district’s schools will be closed through March 20 after the Hendricks County Health Department reported at least two students were showing coronavirus symptoms.
“The Hendricks County Health Department and ACSC are working closely to determine the web of individuals who may have had direct contact with the two students. That web has grown very large,” an Avon district statement said.
The Indiana school district said they would conduct e-learning classes in the interim. All extracurriculars and other activities were also canceled.