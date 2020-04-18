Lafayette educators are breaking out their cameras and cellphones to film local educational programming for children in Acadiana.

United Way of Acadiana has partnered with AOC Community Media to use the nonprofit’s public access channel to put locally-driven education programming in front of students in Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia and St. Martin parishes. The programming, Learn United, is broken into time blocks by age level and airs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday.

Elsa Dimitriadis, United Way community impact and communications director, said the organization and partners recognized some children don't have easy access to learning materials on the internet, and TV programming was one workaround to reach more children.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

AOC will have a daily content guide on their website and social media channels that will also run on LUS’s guide channel, she said.

Learn United began airing this week with home videos from area teachers and community groups. The partners continue to refine the program, but felt quick action was more important than a perfect plan, Dimitriadis said.

“We’re building the airplane as we fly it and embracing the idea of less prep, more presence. We need to do this now; it’s pressing, and we’ll refine it as it goes along,” she said.

Dimitriadis said the partners’ goal is to run the content through the summer to prevent the dreaded “summer slide," when students lose some of what they learned during the school year. Preventing regression is even more important now that students will be outside the classroom for a longer period due to the novel coronavirus-related school closure, she said.

Dimitriadis said about 100 hours of content had been submitted by midweek, with about 80% of submissions coming from traditional classroom teachers. The initiative is reliant on crowdsourced content to operate, though United Way is working with organizations like Louisiana Public Broadcasting to acquire some programming, she said.

+8 Lafayette resident's 'Learning Fence' offers parents fun way to educate during coronavirus shutdown Stephanie LeBlanc is accustomed to cars zipping past her home at the corner of Alonda and Ayreshire drives. But for the last week, LeBlanc has…

Katharine Drexel Elementary teacher Bree Boudoin Gallo’s first video aired on AOC Thursday. Gallo played the ukulele and sang a song about position, distance, speed and motion she wrote in 2017 with her students.

Gallo has tried everything to reach her students — frequent phone calls, emails and online Google Classroom messages — and another outlet to connect with her students was welcome amid the uncertainty. Each student and family’s needs are different, and the more diverse ways you can present information, the more likely you are to reach all families, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for teachers to feel like they can do something. In a lot of ways, we feel helpless in everything that’s happening. Here’s something that I can do,” Gallo said. “And having kids see your face potentially on TV is really cool. They’ll say, ‘Wow, that’s my teacher and she’s doing something for me and she’s thinking of me.’ That’s a special thing.”

The videos allow teachers to think creatively and pique children’s interest by showing them learning can look like reading, singing a song or playing a game. It also drives home the idea that learning happens everywhere, as children see their teachers working from their own homes, she said.

Gallo held back tears when talking about her students. Not being with them in a classroom has been difficult, she said.

Classroom dynamics are difficult to replicate digitally, and you can’t read a child’s body language and emotional responses as well through the phone or a computer screen, Gallo said.

“When you’re at school, there’s this sense of comfort knowing every day that the next day you’re going to see the kids, look at them and know that they’re OK and things are going well,” Gallo said.

Gallo said teachers hesitant to submit videos should take the plunge. She recommended speaking with someone they trust and running their ideas by them. Speaking with students can also be valuable; Gallo said she’s considering polling her students to see what they’d like to see and asking them for feedback on her next concepts.

Gallo filmed her video by rigging a magnet to a stand mirror to keep her phone at eye level height, before adjusting it so students could see the chords she was playing. She then edited out the parts where she fiddled with her phone and sent the video off, she said.

+14 Acadiana residents flocking to farm supply stores to start home chicken coops during virus shutdown Customers have rushed to purchase several products during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including baking flour, toilet paper and cleaning su…

Anne Swanson, a manager with global IT and business services company CGI, transformed her kitchen into a set and enlisted her husband, Rick, as her director, producer and sound technician and her sister-in-law as a stylist. It’s been a fun family bonding experience, she said.

“Done is better than perfect and the mission is to serve students in a time of need. If all the technical elements aren’t to the nines that’s fine, because we’re serving students, creating a connection and helping them through this difficult time we’re in,” Swanson said.

CGI is one local partner United Way contacted to provide content. Vermilionville artisans, local musicians, performing arts teachers and the Acadiana Center for the Arts are also signed up to provide video programming. Foreign language lessons are also in the works for immersion students and ESL students, Dimitriadis said.

“I think that to get as many students as engaged as possible you need to have as many different entry points as you can. I think that’s how you hook students to continue watching the program,” she said. “Variety will also help abate some of the restlessness and cabin fever happening in many homes.”

Swanson said the partnership for Learn United was perfect timing; she had begun weekly newsletters for company members’ children featuring STEM activities and was looking for a way to expand the service to the outside community. When approached by United Way, she filmed video versions of the newsletters, she said.

Her videos feature binary coding, brainstorming a robot design, a nature scavenger hunt and, next week, using technology to stay in touch with loved ones during this time of physical separation. Swanson said she’s recruiting other CGI team members to make videos to incorporate different skills and perspectives. Now that the initial video process is down pat, she said she’s looking to get more creative.