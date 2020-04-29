Acadiana lost four additional residents to coronavirus, with 44 new deaths reported Wednesday in Louisiana.
Meanwhile, for the first time since COVID-19 first surfaced in Lafayette Parish on March 18, Mayor-President Josh Guillory will not be conducting a news conference Wednesday. Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer, said there is no urgent news to report, so the daily press conferences will be scaled back. Angelle expects Guillory to hold a press conference Thursday.
Hard-hit St. Landry Parish had an additional two deaths reported Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 39. Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the state Office of Public Health in Acadiana, said Tuesday most of the St. Landry Parish deaths were nursing home residents. She has declined to release the names of the nursing home or homes involved.
Stefanski told The Acadiana Advocate at least one nursing home in each of the seven Acadiana parishes in Region 4 have residents who tested positive for COVID-19. In some parishes, more than one nursing home has cases of COVID-19, she said.
An additional death was reported Wednesday in Iberia and St. Martin parishes, bringing their death tolls to 19 and 16, respectively.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported three new deaths in Lafayette Parish, for a total of 21. On Wednesday, the health department reduced the parish death toll by one, to 20. Usually that means the deceased died in Lafayette Parish but resided elsewhere.
Statewide, the death toll from COVID-19 as of the noon health department report was 1,802, up by 44. In the Acadiana region of the LDH, the death toll Wednesday was 104.
The virus continues to spread in Louisiana, with 374 new cases reported Wednesday statewide, bringing the total to 27,660.
In the seven-parish Acadiana region, 13 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,313.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish:
Lafayette: 451 cases, up 5; 20 dead, down 1
Iberia: 248 cases, up 1; 19 dead, up 1
St. Martin: 228 cases, up 2; 16 dead, up 1
St. Landry: 172 cases, up 2; 30 dead, up 2
Acadia: 130 cases, no change; 9 dead, no change
Evangeline: 49 cases, up 3; no dead
Vermilion: 35 cases, no change; 1 dead, no change