Positive coronavirus test rates in Lafayette and Iberia parishes are exceeding 10% on a sustained basis, even as those parishes continuously set daily case records.
Hospitalizations in the surrounding region continue to soar, with a 150% increase in the last two weeks – from 54 on June 18 to 136 on Thursday. Hospitalizations in the seven-parish Region 4 hit a new peak the day before, and they show no sign of slowing with 10 added Thursday.
Lafayette Parish is also seeing an increasing number of deaths, with an average of one per day over the last two weeks.
The seven-day positive test rates Lafayette and Iberia parishes have exceeded 10% for seven straight days, meaning individual days below that mark have not been enough reduce the seven-day rate for a week straight. State and federal authorities have set a 10% positive rate as a benchmark for testing capacity; anything above that mark indicates more needs to be done to find people who are infected.
The seven-day case counts in Lafayette and Iberia parishes are rising alongside the positive test rates: Lafayette’s 749 on Thursday was a 36% increase since Friday, June 26; Iberia’s 222 was a 47% increase in the same time.
Seven-day comparisons between Thursday and June 25 – the previous Thursday – are skewed because the week prior to June 25 contained a day in which the state eliminated duplicate tests, resulting in a negative daily count across the state.
Here is a parish-by-parish look of seven-day case and positive test rates in Region 4:
|Parish
|7-day cases on 7/2 (compared to 6/26)
|7-day positive test %
|Acadia
|200 (+39%)
|9.8%
|Evangeline
|56 (+17%)
|7.7%
|Iberia
|222 (+47%)
|14.1%
|Lafayette
|749 (+36%)
|12.4%
|St. Landry
|132 (+6%)
|6.0%
|St. Martin
|144 (-7%)
|6.5%
|Vermilion
|88 (-11%)
|7.5%
|All
|1,591 (+25%)
|10.0%