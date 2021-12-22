For the first time since the start of the pandemic, things look pretty normal at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
The hospital is right at capacity — not because of coronavirus patients but because of the usual uptick in patients during the winter months.
“The hospital technically right now is full,” said Lourdes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Kaufman. “It’s full with a mix of cases. It’s not dominantly respiratory illness, but the hospital typically is full at this time of year.”
There were just 10 coronavirus inpatients as of Monday afternoon at Acadiana's second largest hospital. Those patients represented about 6% of the hospital's population. During the fourth and worst surge of the pandemic in August, more than half of the hospital's patients were being treated for COVID-19.
Things looked similar at Acadiana's largest hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. A total of 10 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday at the main campus and its affiliated hospitals in the region, up from four coronavirus patients one week prior. At the peak of the delta surge in August, there were 172 people hospitalized across Ochsner Lafayette General's hospitals.
"I think the capacity at all of our health systems continues to be pretty close to full — not necessarily with COVID patients but with non-COVID patients continuing to seek medical care," said Dawn Pevey, a registered nurse who serves as CEO of Ochsner Health's Centers of Excellence and Service Lines. "And so we are being proactive about how we create additional capacity. Like many in the state and across the country, staffing is the biggest challenge in hospitals right now."
As hospitals reach capacity, coronavirus cases have sharply increased this week in Louisiana as the highly infectious omicron variant continues to spread across the state. Nearly half of the state's newly reported cases have come out of the New Orleans area. The Acadiana region has accounted for about 6% of the state's new cases.
So far, hospitalizations remain relatively low, though its not clear whether that will change as the virus continues to spread. There were 265 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Monday, the last day for which data is available, an increase of about a third since the week before.
Omicron, which is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, is quickly becoming more prevalent in Louisiana.
"We've gone from 2% of sequencing being positive to 32% of sequences being positive for omicron in only a week," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, medical director of infection control and prevention for Ochsner Health.
Officials and experts have warned the new strain's mutations make it highly transmissible and may allow it reinfect even those who have protection, either from the vaccine or prior infections. Health officials have stressed that those who have been vaccinated and received their booster shot are likely to experience significantly milder symptoms — or be asymptomatic — compared to those who have not received their shots.
There has been early evidence from outbreaks overseas that the omicron variant may lead to less severe outcomes than prior strains, though many experts warn it is still too early to say whether that will hold true as the virus spreads. They have also expressed concern that even if severe illness is less likely with omicron, its wide spread could still send so many people to the hospitals that the health care system is once again at risk of being overwhelmed.
Kaufman said he does not expect Acadiana hospitals to experience a significant surge in COVID-19 patients like they did over the summer during the region’s biggest and worst wave of the pandemic. Although the omicron variant is overwhelming some regions of the country, Kaufman said his hospital’s coronavirus census is at the lowest its been since the start of the pandemic.
With roughly half of Louisiana residents vaccinated and a large percentage that may have natural immunity from a prior infection, Kaufman said he’s cautiously optimistic about the weeks ahead.
“I think the general mood of the community right now is a good one. I think everybody’s looking forward to having Christmas gatherings without too much concern,” Kaufman said.
“I just want everybody to be smart, be safe. If you are sick — it doesn’t matter if you have rhinovirus, cold or flu or COVID — you just need to be smart and not expose those around you. Because there are consequences for people in our community. It’s not just COVID.”
Baumgarten said there has been an upward trend in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 at Ochsner hospitals, but at this point, it hasn't been as severe as during prior waves of the pandemic. The infectious disease specialist encouraged people to gather for the holidays but to take precautions to reduce risk. Her recommendations include taking at-home coronavirus tests ahead of gatherings, congregating outdoors and wearing masks. Above all else, she recommended getting vaccinated or boosted.
"If you're not vaccinated, now is the time to do that," Baumgarten said. "We want to make sure that families when they're getting together are boosted. We want to be sure that they're giving the gift of a booster. They're telling their family members, 'Hey, let's go get a booster shot before we're getting together for the holidays.'"
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this report.