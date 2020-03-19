The number of coronavirus cases in Acadiana has grown to seven.
According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, as of its 5:30 p.m. report Thursday, Lafayette Parish has three confirmed coronavirus cases, St. Landry Parish has two and Iberia and Acadia parishes each have one.
One of the Lafayette cases is Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, according to reporting by Will Sentell of The Advocate.
"I think we all expect to see additional positive cases throughout this region," Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said Wednesday, "because there are a few hundred outstanding tests at commercial labs."
The results of at least 300 COVID-19 tests in Acadiana are pending. At a drive-thru screening and testing center set up outside the Cajundome in Lafayette, 107 people were tested Thursday for the coronavirus and 89 were tested Wednesday. Officials reported Monday about another 100 people were tested through other medical entities.
Stefanski, citing privacy issues, released few details about the Acadiana individuals who tested positive.
Wilson, 50, told The Advocate he started feeling bad last weekend. He tested negative for the flu Sunday and learned Wednesday he was positive for the coronavirus. Wilson did not indicate if the second positive case in Lafayette Parish is a family member.
The number of deaths in Louisiana from the virus grew to 10 Thursday when health officials reported the deaths of a 44-year-old from Orleans Parish who had other health problems and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House, a retirement and nursing home in New Orleans where the virus has claimed five lives. Statewide there are 392 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
"There's a lot more we don't know about this virus," Stefanski said, including the level of its spread through people without symptoms.
The actions people take today will have an impact on the number of cases and the demand on hospitals in the weeks and months to come, she said.
Officials in Lafayette and St. Landry parishes urged residents to continue to practice safety measures such as working from home, not shaking hands, washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds, limit grocery shopping and avoiding groups of people.
Particularly vulnerable are the elderly and anyone with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.