The Rev. Bill Terry of St. AnnaÕs Episcopal Church, distributes ashes during his annual walking trek through the Treme neighborhood on Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Along the way, the small group recited the 14 Stations of the Cross. The group stopped at bars, restaurants, beauty salons and under the Claiborne Ave. underpass. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)