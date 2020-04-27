The number of deaths in seven Acadiana parishes doubled over the past two weeks, increasing by 49 since a report filed the day after Easter.
Data released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health show five new deaths and nine new cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
As of Monday, 95 people in Region 4 have died from the virus. Two weeks ago, on April 13, 46 people in the region had succumbed to the virus.
The Acadiana region was one of three called out Monday during the governor's press conference for increases in coronavirus over the past two weeks, possibly because residents are not adhering to the stay-at-home policy and safe distancing protocol.
Dr. Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary of the LDH Office of Public Health, said Louisiana as a whole is experiencing significant improvement when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. The New Orleans area has shown a dramatic decrease in new cases and deaths, he said. No new deaths due to coronavirus were reported Monday in Orleans Parish and only two were reported in Jefferson Parish.
Three areas of the state — Acadiana, Baton Rouge and northeast Louisiana — all have had increased cases in the past two weeks, Billoux said, explaining this is one of the reasons Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the advice of health experts, is extending the stay-at-home order two weeks, until May 15.
"We need more time to work with these regions to make sure they're doing all they can," he said, to stop the spread of the virus.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and mayors of five other municipalities in the parish on April 23 wrote the governor asking that he allow leaders in parishes that are not hot spots for COVID-19 to decide when to reopen businesses.
Edwards said Monday there are too many population centers in the state where cases and hospitalizations are on the rise and he doesn't want to allow a hot spot to be created when the state doesn't have the ability to test for the virus at levels recommended by health officials.
Lafayette recorded its 18th death Monday, ending a nine-day streak without a new death reported. No new cases were reported in Lafayette Parish, which held steady at 443.
Acadia Parish had two new deaths reported Monday, bringing it to nine. Iberia also had one new death, bringing its total to 17.
St. Landry Parish, which is a hot spot for COVID-19 and among the top 10 in the state for deaths, recorded one new death Monday for a total of 35 dead from the virus.
A breakdown by the health department shows nine of those who died since April 21 in St. Landry Parish were white and two were black. Overall, 29 of the deceased in St. Landry Parish were white and six were black.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, with the Louisiana Department of Health in Acadiana's Region 4, said last week most of the deaths in St. Landry Parish were among nursing home residents. She would not release the name of the nursing home or homes.
In Region 4, 60 of those who have died from COVID-19 were white and 36 were black.
Coronavirus updates for seven Acadiana parishes in the state health department's Region 4:
Lafayette: 443 cases, no change; 18 deaths, up one
Iberia: 245 cases, up two; 17 deaths, up one
St. Martin: 223 cases, up two; 15 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 167 cases, up four; 35 deaths, up one
Acadia: 130 cases, no change; nine deaths, up two
Evangeline: 45 cases, no change; no cases
Vermilion: 35 cases, up one; one case, no change