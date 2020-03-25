Results from some coronavirus tests administered last week at the Cajundome drive-thru site are among those reported Wednesday for Lafayette Parish, including some of the eight new positive cases.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported 65 COVID-19 deaths in the state and 1,795 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of 407 from Tuesday.
An additional eight cases were reported Wednesday in Lafayette Parish, bringing the total to 20, including a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student.
Across Acadiana, 36 cases confirmed by lab tests have been reported, Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director with the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, said at a press conference Wednesday. Jeff Davis Parish on Wednesday became one of 48 Louisiana parishes with at least one confirmed positive coronavirus case, and St. Mary Parish added three new cases.
"We have hundreds of tests outstanding," from the Cajundome testing site and in-patient testing as some local coronavirus patients are being treated in area hospitals, Stefanski said. "And as those results come back, we expect the numbers to increase."
UL Lafayette notified students, staff and faculty Wednesday that a student who did not live on campus this semester tested positive for the virus. The student did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus while classes were in session and is self-quarantined at home with their family, a university statement read.
Administrators believe there's a low chance the student transmitted the virus to others on campus, the statement said. Anyone who may have come in contact with the student was notified by health officials and advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
Individuals whose positive tests are being returned this week probably were exposed 2-3 weeks ago, Stefanski said. It takes about five days to develop symptoms, a few more days to be tested and five or more days to receive the results.
Testing in Acadiana has ramped up in the past 10 days or so, especially with the drive-thru Cajundome screening and testing site which opened March 18 and has tested around 1,000 people. Hundreds of test results are pending.
Community spread of the virus is occurring in Acadiana, Stefanski said, which means there are people with the virus with no link to a known case or who didn't travel to a coronavirus hotspot.
Anyone who is sick enough to be screened for the virus is advised to go home, isolate themselves in a room and limit interaction with others in the household, she said.
"What we’re really hoping and praying is that individuals are listening to the guidance of state, parish, local leaders and the President encouraging people to stay home," Stefanski said. "If people don’t heed that guidance, don’t take that advice, we will continue to see an increase in numbers that will overwhelm the healthcare system."
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Wednesday COVID-19 also is a serious threat to the economy with the governor ordering non-essential businesses to close to slow the spread of the virus.
"In the span of two weeks, thousands of our neighbors have been laid off and many business owners are facing serious financial consequences, even bankruptcy," Guillory said.
Last week, March 15-20, he said, 3,400 new unemployment claims were filed in Lafayette Parish, bringing the estimated claims for 2020 in Lafayette Parish to 8,500. That's almost double unemployment claims from 2019, Guillory said, and more than the 7,000 claims filed in 2016 at the height of a recent downturn in the energy economy.
"As time goes on," he said, "we expect this number to increase."
Many resources for business owners and employees are compiled on a single site, Lafayette.org/covid, by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The site includes information on Small Business Administration loans, applying for unemployment benefits and local businesses that are hiring.