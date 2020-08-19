Acadiana coronavirus cases and test volumes both dropped sharply over the last week, though the decline in cases far outpaced tests.
There were 680 newly reported coronavirus cases in Region 4 over the last seven days as of Wednesday, marking a 53% decline over seven-day caseload on Aug. 12. Test volumes declined 29% in the same period. New cases as a percentage of tests declined from 7.5% on Aug. 12 to 5% on Wednesday.
The numbers provided further evidence that the seven-parish region with a population of about 600,000 is continuing a long recovery from a disastrous summer coronavirus surge. The seven-day caseloads since Aug. 15 have been comparable to the same period in June, just before steadily increasing case counts exploded into exponential growth.
Here are seven-day caseloads in Region 4 on comparable Wednesdays over the last four months (each entry separated by four weeks):
• Aug. 19: 680
• July 22: 2,927
• June 24: 885
• May 27: 309
• April 29: 125
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued falling Wednesday, with 161 inpatients counted in Region 4. That marked a 22% decrease since Aug. 12.
Declines in cases, tests and hospitalizations have not been accompanied by reductions in deaths, as counted over 14 days. There had been 93 coronavirus deaths recorded in the last two weeks, or one below rolling two-week average in August.