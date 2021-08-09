The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in Acadiana reached an all-time high over the weekend, according to Monday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
There were 341 people hospitalized as of Sunday with COVID-19 in Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
The previous two days, also reported by the Department of Health on Monday, broke COVID-19 hospitalization records. There were 332 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the region on Saturday and 308 hospitalized on Friday.
The region's previous record was 304 coronavirus patients during the July 2020 surge. Acadiana hospitals reached that exact same number on Thursday.
It took longer for Acadiana hospitals to reach the record-setting number of COVID-19 patients during the summer 2020 surge than it has during the current surge.
There's been a 113% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4's seven-parish area over the last two weeks, with hospitals treating 160 coronavirus patients on July 25. A week later, on Aug. 1, hospitals had 266 coronavirus patients before reaching the all-time high of 341 patients on Sunday.
In the summer of 2020, there was a 54% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region during the two weeks before the record-setting day, with hospitals reporting 197 patients on July 8, 2020, and 263 patients on July 15, 2020, before reaching 304 on July 22, 2020.
The regional records come after a week of record-setting COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana. The Department of Health reported Monday that 2,720 patients were hospitalized across the state.
Hospital leaders and public health officials have said they expect the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to continue to increase based on current trends as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread through Acadiana. They've also continued to urge people to get vaccinated and have noted that the overwhelming majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, especially those who require intensive care.
The Department of Health reported on Monday that just 5 intensive care unit beds, or about 3% of the total ICU beds in Region 4, were available in Acadiana.