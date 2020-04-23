University of Louisiana at Lafayette professors have been awarded a National Science Foundation grant of $199,009 to study how effective methods like social distancing, quarantines and contact tracing are in slowing the novel coronavirus.
U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Louisiana, announced the grant this week. It comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — the CARES Act.
The study will be managed by the NSF’s Division of Mathematical Sciences. The grant’s estimated effective dates are from April 15 to March 31, 2021.
The principal investigator and co-principal investigator are UL Lafayette assistant professors Cameron Browne, who has been at UL since 2015, and Hayriye Gulbudak, who joined the faculty in 2017. Both hold doctorates from the University of Florida.
UL’s website says Browne's research is in the application of differential equations and dynamical systems to biology; specifically, “in modeling the population dynamics of infectious diseases, both within-host and between-host.”
“His work has been motivated by such infectious diseases as HIV, polio, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and Ebola, along with their associated control measures,” the university says.
UL says Gulbudak’s interests include “formulation and analysis of structured population models in infectious diseases to study the ecology/evolution of pathogen-host systems.”
Both researchers use mathematical modeling to predict the spread of infectious diseases, UL said, adding that such models replicate real-life situations, and use equations and data to predict future behavior. “Models also enable researchers to fill in gaps when contemporary data is incomplete or unavailable,” UL said in an issued statement.
In their proposal to NSF, Browne and Gulbudak wrote that modeling and analysis “can provide important insights into the efficacy of contact-based, non-pharmaceutical interventions” — quarantining, social distancing and contact tracing.
The last of these lessens the spread of COVID-19 by identifying people who are at a higher risk than others because of potential exposure to the virus.
“With accurate data, we can understand what works best to combat the spread of the coronavirus,” Kennedy said in an issued statement. “I’m glad to see this funding support Louisiana research to flatten the curve.”