Ochsner Health has begun canceling first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments across south Louisiana after a drop off in vaccine distribution to the hospital network, the organization said in a Friday statement.

Ochsner said they’ve administered 86,093 COVID-19 vaccine doses across their facilities as of Thursday, but vaccine dose delivery has declined 70% since the first four weeks of vaccine distribution. As a result, the health system is prioritizing second-dose vaccination needs and canceling first-dose appointments in the immediate future.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second dose after 28 days, while the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires a second dose after 21 days.

“Our current reality is that we have far more demand for vaccine than supply,” Ochsner said.

Ochsner Health has begun contacting patients with first-dose appointments on Tuesday and later to cancel, including at Ochsner Lafayette General. Those patients will be contacted through their MyOchsner account or via call or text to their phone number on file. The cancellations do not currently impact appointments with Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness locations and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the statement said.

Patients with canceled appointments will be added to a waitlist to be rescheduled, based on the order of their original appointments, once vaccine doses are available.

“We understand this is disappointing news for many of our community members, but these changes will ensure a fair and equitable rescheduling process. We remain committed to serving all eligible individuals in Phase 1B on a first come, first serve basis as supply becomes available,” the Friday statement said.

The cancellation announcement comes one week after Ochsner Health began delaying first-dose appointments following an initial aggressive push to register patients for vaccination appointments.

On Jan. 7, Ochsner Lafayette General invited 7,500 patients 70 and older, who had visited the facility within 90 days, to make vaccine appointments. By Jan. 11, they expanded their vaccination campaign to another 7,500 elderly patients who had visited Ochsner Lafayette General within 12 months. Within days, Ochsner was forced to begin rolling back their aggressive appointment scheduling approach after the health network received no new vaccine doses from the state.

Vaccine dosage distribution has not picked up significantly enough to maintain their large number of planned first-dose appointments.

In recent weeks, Ochsner medical leaders have said timing appointments with vaccine dosage availability has been difficult because the flow of vaccine from the federal government to the state, and from the state to local providers, has been unpredictable.

“We don’t have a good line of sight into what we might get from the state,” said Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer for Ochsner Health. “The state does not have a good line of sight about what they are going to get from the feds.”

Ochsner system leaders said they’ve worked through logistical hurdles and are prepared to ramp up vaccine distribution once the supply becomes more reliable.

Staff writer Ben Myers contributed to this report.