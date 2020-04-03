McDonald’s locations in the Acadiana will soon require workers to have their temperatures taken before reporting for work in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MacLaff president and CEO E.J. Krampe, whose company owns 45 McDonald’s locations across south Louisiana, said the requirement will begin in about two weeks once scan thermometers arrive at each location.

Employees are currently being asked if anyone in their household is not feeling well or if a close acquaintance is being tested, he said.

“We are being very diligent and will become more diligent when we receive the scan thermometers,” Krampe said.

Corporate officials announced that workers at company-owned locations will be asked if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms, if they’ve been diagnosed, if they’ve been in close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed and if they’ve been told to self-quarantine. A yes response to any questions means the employee can’t report to work.

McDonald’s has closed many of its dining areas and all of its play areas, adopted social distancing guidelines, increased sanitation and made hand sanitizer available at its stores.