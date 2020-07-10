A Caddo Parish judge on Friday temporarily halted Shreveport’s citywide mask order, two days after Mayor Adrian Perkins issued it, KSLA reported.

Rep. Mike Johnson took to Facebook on Thursday to criticize Perkins for “overreach,” and to announce the lawsuit would be filed.

“The maintenance of public health is critically important – but so is defense of the CONSTITUTION,” Johnson wrote.

Perkins declined comment on pending litigation when reached by phone on Friday, but said he remains “committed to doing everything we can from the city’s standpoint in keeping our citizens safe.”

The order requires people to wear face coverings in commercial and public buildings, places of worship and outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. People with medical, mental health or other disabling conditions preventing them from wearing masks are exempted, as are church choirs while performing and church members while addressing congregations.

Perkins acknowledged that enforcing the order is difficult, but he said it is no different than enforcing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ initial coronavirus stay-at-home order in the spring – police primarily respond to complaints, while also doing occasional spot checks.

“Enforcement over a city of roughly 200,000 is going to be difficult with anything. Considering we are dealing with possibly the deadliest virus to ever touch Shreveport, we absolutely still have to give it our all,” Perkins said.

Caddo Parish was hard hit in the first coronavirus peak, and it is again seeing increased caseloads along with the rest of the state. The parish has recorded 247 COVID-19 deaths, including 12 this month. When issuing his mask order, Perkins noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shreveport and Bossier City are the highest level since the outbreak began.