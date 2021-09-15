Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette of late have been flocking to the testing and vaccination center on campus, as a Sept. 20 deadline looms. Today marks a month since the center has opened, although it is now at its second location at UL Lafayette.
Those who have neither vaccinated against COVID-19 nor filed a written dissent to a mandate to take the vaccine by the Monday deadline will have a “hold” placed on their registration for winter session or spring classes. Such holds may keep them from a guarantee of getting the classes for which they sign up.
“The storm slowed down (vaccinations) Tuesday, when the center was open for just a half day,” said Spec. Kristal Blatcher of the Louisiana National Guard. A tropical storm passed through Acadiana this week.
Otherwise, she said, traffic has hovered around 100 students a day at the testing site, which is located at the former location of the campus bookstore on East St. Mary Boulevard.
“We’ve had really good turnouts since the mandate,” she said.
Sgt. Brittani Smith said foot traffic at the center generally is most brisk around lunchtime. She said rain tends to slow traffic down.
Blatcher also said that some students were reporting for their second vaccination shots last week and this week. Those who took the Pfizer vaccine were scheduled to take their second dose three weeks after taking their first. Those who took the Moderna vaccine were eligible for their second shot 28 days after the first shot.
So if they took their first shots early in the testing and vaccination effort — UL Lafayette opened its first center at Burke-Hawthorne Hall on Aug. 16 — then they may have reached eligibility for the second shot by now.
Blatcher said students seldom discuss the mandate.
The vaccines were cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 23, and the Louisiana Department of Health added the coronavirus vaccine to other required vaccinations for students. Because the FDA approval came after the fall semester started, the mandate could not be applied until the next registration.
Eric Maron, UL Lafayette spokesman, said the vaccination deadline date comes three weeks before registration begins.
The UL Lafayette dashboard suggests the campus recorded 82 COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 15-21, followed by three consecutives weeks of declining cases: 51 during Aug. 22-28; 38 during Aug. 29-Sept. 4; and 33 during the week of Sept. 5-11.
Those totals include faculty and staff and students.