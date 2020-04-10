A month of Sundays plus Easter, the holiest Christian day — all of them spent outside church walls — may eventually create a new passion for worship, some area church leaders suggest.
At the very least, they say, they don’t expect a downturn among the faithful — or even among occasional churchgoers — who’ve been sleeping in on Sundays while churches have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” said Chad Judice, director of the Office of Catechetics for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette. He said his own quick survey of various diocesan people this week suggests that area Catholics separated by space from their churches are not falling away, that they will likely return to Mass in full force once the coronavirus pandemic passes.
In fact, he said, people are connecting with their fellow worshippers and church leaders through social media in myriad ways, including shared prayer on Zoom and livestreamed Masses, and that diocesan priests are finding creative ways to connect with their parishioners.
For example, he said, one rural church recently had a eucharistic procession on its grounds, the priest leading the way, the faithful following on foot and in their cars, carefully adhering to social distancing rules. That brought to mind efforts of Pope St. Gregory the Great, who led a eucharistic procession of penitents through Rome streets in the Sixth Century to halt the plague. A Texas bishop recommended such processions against the coronavirus in March.
The Rev. Ray Swift, administrative pastor at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, said he expects attendance to increase at that downtown church after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“I think this as a church is going to make us stronger,” he said. “As a base, our hope is a real hope in our savior, Jesus Christ, not in a government or religion but our relationship to Him. That is what will draw people back.”
Secondly, he said, First Baptist has called a new senior pastor, Dr. James Pritchard of Forney, Texas, who will preach for the first time Sunday in an online video format. Pritchard has been involved with First Baptist’s leadership remotely as he prepares to move his family to Lafayette. Church members are eager to meet him.
Swift said First Baptist has kept ties with its members, using Sunday school classes and Bible school classes to routinely contact church members. “While we are not maintaining visual or physical contact with them,” he said. “We are making contact with them.”
That includes reaching out to church members who need help with daily tasks, such as shopping or maintaining their yards, or for spiritual needs. And, he said, they’ve been using the telephone frequently for people who need to hear the sound of another’s voice.
The Rev. John Cannon, pastor at Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette, said despite social distancing mandates, church members have been in frequent contact with the church, many of them simply to see how they can help others during these unusual and trying times.
“Like a lot of churches, we’ve gone to an online format,” he said, which would continue for Easter and for the foreseeable future. He said not only have many regular churchgoers followed online services, others who attended less frequently are also checking in. That's been a pleasant development.
“We haven’t seen the more casual churchgoers drop off,” he said. In fact, some people in nearby neighborhoods have been following Asbury's services online.
Cannon said Asbury has asked members to send photographs of themselves and church staff members and volunteers have printed them out to tape to the seats in the sanctuary. Others outside the church have also sent photos. That reminds him and others who deliver online services that there are real people out there.
He said he expected a “full church” of photographed church members for Sunday services.
Cannon said the church is planning to fully decorate for Easter, as well, so that the faithful who follow the online service will share some of the joy that’s inside the sanctuary. He said the church has ordered flowers, despite the certainty of an empty sanctuary, plants that will last awhile.
“We’re not all going to be together in person, but we will, as a church, be together in spirit,” he said.
Michael Pasquier, a Rayne native and associate professor of religious studies and history at LSU, said churches missed an opportunity this week for pastors to preach directly to occasional churchgoers who attend Easter services.
“That’s a moment in the calendar year when they see faces they don’t normally see,” he said. “You have their attention, you can bring your message to them. That might affect their attendance.”
Nonetheless, he said, he expects that churches, temples and mosques will hold on to their regular members after church buildings reopen. People are eager to return to their normal lives, and if church attendance is part of it, he said, they’ll resume attendance.
Some people, though, will be seeking a new normal, post-coronavirus. That might include some new interest in church attendance, although it’s uncertain how long that might last.
“In recent memory, this is unprecedented,” he said, speaking of the pandemic. “The flu of 1918 had some echoes of the past, but even the most elderly among us haven’t experienced that.
“We don’t have a similar event in living memory we can reference to make sense of the present. We also don’t have a reference for knowing how the community of faith and citizens in general will get back to their normal lives.”