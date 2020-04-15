The stay-at-home order that's saving lives and protecting health care resources during the coronavirus crisis is also leaving countless children unable to celebrate their birthdays with traditional parties.
That's why public officials in Broussard recently launched on-demand parade services to surprise children with lights and sirens at their homes.
It's one of many creative ways communities are helping children celebrate their special day without risking further spread of COVID-19.
Like many other small cities, Broussard hasn't been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases but has felt the impact of the shutdown. City leaders have have been trying to identify ways to help citizens and businesses when gatherings and non-essential services have come to a standstill.
They’d seen social media posts about police cars and firetrucks parading by homes in other parts of the country, but they weren’t sure if using emergency resources for something like a child’s birthday would be worthwhile.
“In the grand scheme of things, does it make that much of a difference?” said Holly Cope-Lynn, Broussard's director of public relations and tourism. “And it seems like it does. It’s not such a hard thing to do, but from the feedback we’re getting, it’s been pretty huge for people.”
The Broussard Fire and Police departments began offering on-demand parades for children last week, and they're planning to continue until the stay-at-home mandate is lifted.
With dozens of requests in only a few days, Broussard's first responders have a new kind of emergency to respond to these days — even if the flames are just on the lonely candles of a birthday cake.
Learn more or request a drive-by celebration by calling the Broussard Fire Department at 337-837-9867 extension 4.