The first trial date for the man accused of murdering Lafayette Police officer Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others has been pushed to Nov. 9, the direct and indirect result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ian Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center say quarantined staffers have been unable to complete field interviews and other tasks necessary for Howard’s insanity defense, and that a trial on the previously scheduled date of July 13 will be impossible.
Moreover, the state’s public defender board on April 3 voted to redirect about $335,000 in state funding from contracted nonprofits to local indigent defense offices, which are suffering from loss of local revenues. The funds include allocations for expert witnesses in capital cases, with a “substantial amount of work” still to be done by mental health experts in Howard’s case, his lawyers said in a filing this month.
That work includes further examinations of Howard, reviewing records related to his mental health history, review state expert witness reports and trial preparation, according to the filing.
No one disputes that Howard shot four people including Middlebrook – in separate but closely timed incidents – on the night of Oct. 1, 2017 at a Lafayette convenience store. But his lawyers say his schizoaffective disorder impaired his ability to tell right from wrong, and that that the shootings are “entirely motiveless.”
Howard first shot a person in the parking lot and a store employee with his own gun and left the scene, his lawyers say. He then returned without the first gun to accompany a responding officer, Middlebrook, to the store entrance. At that point he took the store manager’s gun, shot Middlebrook and wounded another officer.
District Attorney Keith Stutes’ Office is seeking the death penalty for the killing of Middlebrook, which will be tried in a separate case after a verdict on three attempted murder charges.
Howard’s lawyers promised not to seek additional trial delays in January when notifying the court they would pursue an insanity defense, but that was based on the assumption of an additional six months of preparation, they said.
“A large number of witnesses remain to be interviewed, documents examined and experts to be consulted,” the filing states.