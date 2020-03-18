Ragin’ CrossFit owner Jeremy Hohle has spent this week giving some of his gym’s most expensive equipment to many of his club's 200 members.
Some of that equipment, he admitted, is worth $5,000.
“That’s why a couple of people think I’m crazy,” he said.
But it’s not. In an effort to connect with his members while health clubs across the state have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hohle has delivered barbells, dumbbells, weights, rowing machines, bikes and other equipment to utilize and participate in workouts online.
After Gov. John Bel Edwards mandated the closure of health clubs, bars, movie theaters and casinos until at least April 13 in an effort to curb the rise of coronavirus cases, health clubs such as Hohle’s are trying to do what they can to survive.
“We’re still doing workouts. We’re doing it online only,” he said. “Members can follow along in their house with the equipment we provided. Some of our bigger machines, if (they) need help, I’ll come with a trailer and drop it off at (their) house. The way I look at it, I need a way to keep my members engaged and moving, and they trust me with that.”
The closure put the brakes on the one of the more popular business models in Louisiana and the country in recent years. Nationwide, health clubs serve 64.2 million people, generate $32.3 billion in annual revenue and employ over 425,000, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.
Other clubs have just closed. Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club in Lafayette will go dark until the mandate is lifted. Members will receive a credit for the remainder of March’s dues, according to its website.
“We’re cleaning up and doing odds and ends,” said Lerille, whose club regularly employs 200. “There’s nothing else we can do. We can’t use our tennis courts. This is not going to be a cheap month. Those people are working. I have to take care of them for sure.”
At Revfit Gym, owner Crystal Trahan has set up online classes for many of the gym's members. The gym specializes in weight loss with many of its members working to overcome food addictions, and Trahan is trying to keep its 1,600 members connected while the gym is closed.
“When you’re stressed out, one of the first thing you do is eat,” Trahan said. “This is a huge thing. We’re staying in touch with our people. We’re doing as much as we can to be with them at this time. It’s heart-wrenching, but at the same time I understand and want them to be safe.”
Planet Fitness, which has two locations in Lafayette and one in New Iberia and Opelousas and almost 2,000 worldwide, is also offering online courses. The closure has allowed renovations to continue at the Ambassador Caffery Parkway location, which should be complete in a week, owner Kevin Windham said.
The online sessions will also help members stay connected during a stressful time, said Trahan, a longtime trainer who opened Revfit almost five years ago. The gym hosted two extra spin classes the night before the mandate went into effect, and the classes were filled.
“We did it one more time to prepare their mind and get them ready for the challenge and let them know they’re not alone in this,” she said. “We’re a community and will come out stronger on the other side. We’re trying to do everything we can to be there for our people.”
Even if it takes delivering workout equipment to people’s homes.
Said Hohle: “It’s a stressful time, but it’s in God’s hands. All we can do is be positive and be nice to the person next to you. If everybody is positive, it’s still going to be a happy time.”