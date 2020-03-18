Two Lafayette Parish residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed cases in Acadiana, health officials said Wednesday night.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, at a 10 p.m. press conference Wednesday, released few details about the two local cases of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
To protect the identity of the two individuals, Stefanski said she would not provide an age range, say whether the two people are related or if their cases are related, or whether they have a connection to the New Orleans area, where about 250 of the state's 280 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected.
Pressed by reporters after the news conference, Stefanski said the two Lafayette Parish individuals are not associated with any type of group living situation, such as a nursing home or college dormitory.
Neither is being treated as an inpatient at a medical facility, she said, but she would not divulge whether either is currently in Lafayette Parish, saying their "primary residence" is in Lafayette Parish and that they are required to remain in isolation.
When there is information about a case that would help protect the community, Stefanski said that information would be released. But the health department does all it can to protect the privacy of individuals, she said.
While the New Orleans area is seeing community spread of the virus, Stefanski said, "there is no ongoing community spread in Lafayette Parish that we know of."
That may change when further test results on Acadiana residents are reported. At least 180 people in Acadiana were tested for the virus this week. Results from commercial labs can take 7-10 days.
"I think we all expect to see additional positive cases throughout this region," Stefanski said, "because there are a few hundred outstanding tests at commercial labs."
Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the community is prepared to deal with additional coronavirus cases.
"We all knew this was coming, " he said. "We planned for it and we already have resources and procedures in place."
Guillory urged residents to continue to call 311 to speak with a medical professional about whether they should be tested for coronavirus. Acadiana residents also may be screened from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at a drive-thru site at the Cajundome in Lafayette, which is designed for high-risk individuals. Medical professionals on site will determine who should be tested for the virus.
"This is a moment we all knew would arrive," Guillory said. "We have prepared. We have planned. We have put personnel and resources in place. We are ready."
He urged residents to keep doing what they should already be doing: Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Stay home if you or your child are sick.
"We will get through this," Guillory said. "We are Lafayette."
News of the parish's first two confirmed cases came after officials on Wednesday announced two more deaths in Louisiana from the coronavirus, these in St. James and Jefferson parishes. The remaining deaths were in Orleans Parish. Eight total people have died from the virus in Louisiana as of Wednesday night.
The number of positive tests in Louisiana has rapidly grown in the past week after the first case was reported March 9 in Jefferson Parish.
State and local officials have taken what some consider drastic measures to limit contact by social distancing, keeping 3-6 feet away from others and avoiding shaking hands.
On Sunday, Guillory announced all local government buildings, including libraries and city hall, will be closed to the public to slow the spread of the virus. A drive-through screening site opened at the Cajundome on Wednesday. He also implemented an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for any unaccompanied minor.
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week ordered schools K-12 grades to shut down starting Monday. Institutions of higher learning, including UL Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College, also are switching to distance learning.
He also has banned gatherings of 50 or more people, leading to the announcement Monday that Festival International de Louisiane 2020 is canceled.
On Monday, Edwards ordered even tighter restrictions, closing as of midnight Monday all bars, fitness centers, casinos and movie theaters. Restaurant dining rooms also are closed, but they are allowed to provide meals via drive-thru, delivery or take-out service.
In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Sunday said businesses there would remain open, but there will be limits. Cantrell said she and other officials are discussing plans with the hospitality industry, including the possibility of a city-wide curfew and feeding stations.
The virus emerged from China in December and swept across the globe caused the disease COVID-19, which can cause fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
It poses the most risk to elderly adults and those with existing medical conditions. Younger or healthier people may be infected but not know it, as many adults show no symptoms.